ST. LOUIS - On Tuesday, December 5, 2023, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on suspect Tyrone Leslie, 38 years of age, of the 1900 block of Washington Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri 63103, for two counts of Robbery First Degree. A booking photo of Leslie is attached. Leslie is being held on $300,000 cash only, no 10%, bond.

The probable cause statement reads: On November 14, 2023, the defendant entered the US Bank at 13001 Tesson Ferry, and presented the teller a note advising her that he had a gun and demanded money. The clerk remanded US currency to the defendant who then fled the bank in a red Dodge Durango.

On December 2, 2023, the defendant entered the PNC Bank located at 15061 Manchester Road, and presented the teller with a note advising her that he had a gun and demanded money. The clerk remanded US currency to the defendant who then fled the bank in a red Dodge Durango.

St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons detectives are leading this investigation.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

