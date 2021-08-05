ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Wednesday, August 4, 2021, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants on suspects Shaun Survillion, 40 years of age, of the 4600 block of Newberry Terrace in St. Louis, Missouri 63113, for Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and Ebony Woods, 28 years of age, of the 1700 block of Parker Road in St. Louis, Missouri, 63138, for two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Each are being held on a $100,000 cash only, no 10%, bond. Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The probable cause statement for both Defendants reads: Police respond to 1758 Parker Road after Ebony Woods called 911 after her one-year-old child was unconscious with labored breathing. The Victim was taken to Christian Northeast Hospital and later airlifted to Children’s Hospital. Hospital records show the Victim tested positive for fentanyl.

Police found open capsules in the living room and kitchen in the residence. Police interviewed Ebony Woods who stated on July 7th she noticed the Victim unresponsive and lethargic around 3:30 PM. She called 911 around 4:30 PM to report the Victim’s condition. She originally stated she only used Percocet and marijuana around the Victim.

Shaun Survillion is Ebony’s boyfriend and was present on July 7th. He admits using fentanyl outside the residence but stores fentanyl paraphernalia at the residence. He admitted that the capsules found at the residence by police were his capsules. Ebony Woods tested positive for 6-MAM, a heroin metabolite along with cocaine, THC and PCP. The Victim died at the hospital the following day and the final cause of death is pending the Medical Examiner’s report.

Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are leading the investigation.

