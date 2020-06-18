ST LOUIS - On June 18, 2020, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued a warrant on suspect Tyrone Roseburrow, 46, of the first block of Simmons Drive, St. Louis, Missouri, for one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child First Degree (Death of a Child). Roseburrow is being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

The probable cause statement reads: Multiple people reside in the residence at 4 Simmons Drive. Defendant Roseburrow is the only fentanyl and heroin user within the residence. His baby nephew began acting strangely on 11/28/2019. He subsequently was put to sleep in his grandmother’s bed and died there. An autopsy revealed the presence of fentanyl in his system.

Defendant Roseburrow admitted to being the only drug user that resides at 4 Simmons Drive. All other residents that reside at that residence stated they do not use any drugs and the only drug user at the residence is Roseburrow. A large amount of drug paraphernalia associated with heroin and fentanyl was recovered from Roseburrow’s room within the residence.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

