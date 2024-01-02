ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Tuesday, January 2, 2024, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on suspect Irasema Scott, 46 years of age, of the 4500 block of Whisper Lake Drive in St. Louis, Missouri 63033, for Domestic Assault First Degree. A booking photo of Scott is attached. Scott is being held on $150,000 cash only, no 10%, bond. Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The probable cause statement reads: "At 4:23 PM, on January 1, 2024, Defendant shot Victim in the chest after a verbal argument. They had been dating for approximately three months. They had gone to Lake of the Ozarks with Victim’s ex-girlfriend. The three returned on January 1, 2024. Defendant and Victim got into an argument about the way Defendant drove and about the fact that Victim allowed the ex-girlfriend a key to get into the apartment.

"The victim held Defendant down on the bed. She then threw his keys at him. Victim chased Defendant down the stairwell as she ran toward the exit. Defendant tripped and fell. She then grabbed the gun she had in her waistband. Victim punched her and slammed her hand down to get her to release the gun. Defendant released it. Victim grabbed the gun and hit her again with his hand. Victim tossed the gun in the grass away from them. Defendant retrieved the gun, backed up toward her car, ejected a live round onto the ground and fired a warning shot. After several minutes of verbal argument, Victim challenged Defendant to shoot him. She then shot him in the chest. Defendant confessed to shooting him out of anger."

St. Louis County Police Department North County Precinct Officers are leading this investigation.