ST. LOUIS - On Friday, March 19, 2021, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants on suspect Derek Brown, 47 years of age, of the 2600 block of Kinamore Drive in St. Louis, for Burglary First Degree, Assault Third Degree, Endangering the Welfare of a Child First Degree, Armed Criminal Action, Stealing of a Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

Brown is being held on a $150,000 cash only bond.

Article continues after sponsor message

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and the Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.The probable cause statement reads:The Defendant came to his stepdaughter’s house and threatened to kill her.

The Defendant was armed with a machete.He kicked open the door to the house. He saw the Victim’s son(5 years of age) and grabbed him, putting the machete to his throat. The Victim pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the Defendant.

The Defendant charged the Victim and wrestled her to the ground. The Defendant bit the Victim in the process. The Defendant chased the Victim out of the house and stole her firearm.The Defendant is a convicted felon.Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Crimes Against Person’s are leading the investigation.

More like this: