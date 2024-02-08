ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Wednesday, February 7, 2024, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on suspect William Hampton, 44 years of age, of the 6800 block of Waterleigh Drive in St. Louis, Missouri 63134, with Attempted Assault First Degree on a Special Victim, Armed Criminal Action, Resisting Arrest by Fleeing, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and Resisting Arrest for a Felony. A booking photo of Hampton is attached. Hampton is being held on a $200,000 cash only, no 10%, bond.

The probable cause statement reads: On February 6, 2024, at 3:15 PM, police observed a 2016 Nissan Maxima in the 10600 block of Lewis and Clark Boulevard, traveling at a high rate of speed and violating a steady red electric signal. Detective Sergeant #1 activated his emergency lights and siren in an attempt to stop the vehicle. The vehicle, being operated by the defendant, fled the attempted stop and continued at a high rate of speed, weaving in and out of traffic and driving into oncoming traffic. Detective #1 anticipated the defendant's path of travel and deployed a tire-deflation device. Upon approaching Detective #1’s location, the defendant changed his direction of travel and drove directly toward Detective #1. Detective #1 attempted to jump out of the vehicle's path but was struck on his right arm by the vehicle causing the detective to sustain physical injury. The vehicle continued to flee and ultimately was rendered disabled due to deflated tire(s). Officers approached the vehicle in attempt to apprehend the defendant for felony resisting arrest, and the defendant pulled away from the officers and placed his body over one of his arms to prevent officers from handcuffing him.

Officers further discovered a 10-year-old child in the defendant's vehicle.

St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are leading this investigation.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

