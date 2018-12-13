SOUTH ROXANA - A South Roxana woman has been charged with a count of criminal sexual assault and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

The South Roxana Police Department was able to secure three felony charges against Melissa S. Perez, 38, of South Roxana.

South Roxana Police said at around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 8, 2018, they responded to a call of a suspected criminal sexual assault complaint involving a minor.

The alleged offense occurred in the 500 block of Sinclair Avenue, South Roxana, IL. A search warrant was secured and executed on the suspect's residence.

With assistance from the Madison County Child Advocacy Center, the results of the investigation were presented to the Madison County State's Attorney’s Office. The police department was able to secure three felony charges against Perez. Her bond was set at $150,000.

A recap of the charges was as follows:

Count 1 Criminal Sexual Assault

Count 2 Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse

Count 3 Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse

