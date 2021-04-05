On April 2, 2021 at approximately 9:06 AM, a police officer with the Edmundson Police Department was driving into Fort Belle Fontaine, in the 13000 block of Bellefontaine Road, when another vehicle struck his trying to drive around him. That vehicle was driven by an adult female and was actively being shot at by another vehicle following her. The suspect(s) in the vehicle continued firing and struck the police officer’s marked vehicle. The suspect vehicle made a U-turn and attempted to flee the area. The officer initiated a pursuit.

The pursuit culminated shortly thereafter in the 12600 block of Spanish Pond when the suspect vehicle came to a stop. Three adults, two males and one female, were taken into custody without further incident.

A baby, approximately 11 months old, was also present in the suspect vehicle. The baby was unharmed.

A firearm was recovered.

There were no injuries to any of the involved parties.

Article continues after sponsor message

The officer was also uninjured. He did not fire his weapon during the course of the incident.

The Edmundson Police Department requested the assistance of the St. Louis County Police Department's Bureau of Crimes Against Persons, who is now leading the investigation. It remains very active at this time.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

More like this: