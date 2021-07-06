SOUTH COUNTY, MO. - On Monday, July 5, 2021, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants to suspect Donald Meek, 27 years of age, of the 300 block of Goetz Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri, for three counts of Assault in the Second Degree and three counts of Armed Criminal Action.

Meek is being held on $200,000, cash only, no 10% bond. Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The probable cause statement reads: Victims and others were celebrating 4th of July by shooting off fireworks at 2 a.m. in St. Louis County. The Defendant approached the victims and made contact with the group, which led to a verbal and minor physical altercation between Defendant and a female witness, and Defendant and a male witness. During the altercation, Defendant removed a .45-caliber firearm and shot at the group. Three individuals were struck by bullets. Two of the victims required hospitalization for their injuries.

The third was treated and released for her injuries. The Defendant was taken into custody at his residence, where a .45 caliber handgun was found in Defendant’s backyard. Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons are leading the investigation

