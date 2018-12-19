WOOD RIVER – A Godfrey woman was charged with one count of prohibited by a child sex offender, a Class 2 Felony, following a Facebook post regarding a Santa Claus at the Wood River Wal-Mart.

Jonna Smalley, 50, of the 3200 block of Ravenwood Drive in Godfrey, was charged after a now-deleted Facebook post accused the Wood River Wal-Mart of hosting a sex offender as a Santa Claus. Smalley was not working on behalf of the Wal-Mart, but was instead soliciting donations for a charity while being associated with the AfterLife Motorcycle Club. She allegedly wore a Santa Claus mask, which violates her conditions as a registered sex offender.

Smalley was on the registry for aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Madison County. A warrant was issued for her arrest Wednesday after the event allegedly occurred sometime last week, according to the now-deleted Facebook post. Her bail was set at $15,000.

Again, the Wood River Wal-Mart did not hire Smalley and she was not associated with the big box retailer in any fashion outside of being there on behalf of the club to solicit donations.

Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said Smalley is not currently in custody, but said she has been cooperative with authorities. She has arranged a time to turn herself in, he said.

