SOUTH ROXANA - Chief Bob Coles of the South Roxana Police Department obtained charges today over a fatal traffic crash that occurred on June 1, 2023, at approximately 17:31 hours at 111 and Lakefront Pkwy.

The incident involved a collision between a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle where the suspect vehicle fled the scene.

The driver of the motorcycle, identified as Charles Taylor, had been transported to the hospital. Tragically, Mr. Taylor was later pronounced dead at Anderson Hospital.

Article continues after sponsor message

The driver of the Jeep Grand Cherokee, identified as Jasmine Andrews, later turned herself into the South Roxana Police Department. Ms. Andrews was interviewed and later charged with "Accident Involving Death" and "Fail To Report Accident."

The South Roxana Police Department extends its deepest condolences to the family of Mr. Taylor. The South Roxana Police Department would like to thank the Edwardsville Police and Fire Departments, Madison County Coroner, and the Illinois State Police (ISP) Accident Reconstruction team for their invaluable assistance and collaboration during this investigation.

A special acknowledgment goes to Wood River dispatcher Mindee Pence. Her instrumental role in providing crucial evidence was pivotal in leading to the charges against the suspect. For her outstanding efforts and dedication, Mindee has been recognized for her exemplary work in handling this tragic incident. Her commitment to her role and the community is commendable, and we are grateful for her contributions.

As evident from the charging document, under the new Safe-T Act legislation provisions, the defendant will not be arrested for the tragic death of Mr. Taylor. Jasmine Andrews will be given a citation to appear in court for the felony charges obtained today. The public must recognize that our police department remains committed to upholding the law and ensuring justice. However, when individuals are not detained, it does not reflect our officers' efforts. Instead, it's a consequence of the legislation enacted in Chicago, which has shaped these circumstances that our communities now grapple with.

A reminder that all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: