ALTON - Alexis A. Buttry, 19, of the 500 block of Highland Avenue, Alton, was charged Thursday with aggravated battery.

She allegedly injured another woman by striking the victim in the head with a 12-inch ratchet tool on Wednesday. Bail was set at $30,000.

ALTON - Aaron L. Trask, 31, of Alton, was charged Thursday with unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

He allegedly possessed less than five grams of the drug on Wednesday. Bail was set at $15,000.

BETHALTO - Kristin A. Dodd, 38, of the 3300 block of Central Avenue, Edwardsville, was charged Thursday with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

She allegedly possessed less than 15 grams of alprazolam on June 18. Bail was set at $15,000.

BETHALTO - Jerome M. McCauley, of the 100 block of Maple Street, Cottage Hills, was charged Thursday with aggravated battery.

He allegedly punched a female taxi driver in the head on Sunday. Bail was set at $35,000.

EDWARDSVILLE - Steven W. Cobb Jr., 43, of the 5100 block of Kay Drive, Edwardsville, was indicted Thursday with unlawful possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

He allegedly possessed between 15 and 100 grams of methamphetamine, and a .357 magnum revolver after having been convicted of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance in St. Clair County on Jan. 2, 2020. He was also accused of possession with intent to deliver alprazolam.

Bail was set at $100,000. The offenses allegedly occurred on Oct. 3.

ALTON - Michael W. Warnick, 46, of the 4500 block of Gokike Lane, Bethalto, was charged Thursday with aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

He allegedly fled from an Officer at more than 21 mph over the speed limit on Sept. 21. Bail was set at $15,000.

