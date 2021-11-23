WOOD RIVER - Authorities have charged four people with a variety of felony counts after a drug raid in the 400 block of Tipton Avenue.

They are: Derek L. Cooper, 21; Anna G. Boda, 20; Donna F. Cooper, 69; and Ashleigh R. Russell, 24. All are listed as living at the same address on Tipton Avenue. They were all charged after a raid on Nov. 22.

Derek Cooper is charged with unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, and unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. His bail is $100,000.

Boda is charged with unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, and unlawful possession of intent to deliver a controlled substance. Her bail is $100,000.

Both Copper and Boda allegedly delivered methamphetamine to a woman on Nov. 17. They are also accused of possessing oxycodone.

Donna Cooper is charged with unlawful use of the property and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. She allegedly allowed the use of the Tipson Avenue property to be used to violate the methamphetamine control and community protection act. Her bail is $75,000.

Article continues after sponsor message

Russell is charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine. She allegedly possessed less than five grams of the drug on Nov. 22. Her bail is $15,000.

Each of the suspects could be sentenced to up to seven years in prison if convicted.

“The Metro East S.W.A.T. Team and Wood River Police Department Crimes Unit continued the battle to curb illegal drug activity,” Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said.

"This residence has been a constant nuisance to the neighborhood," Wells said. "This is not the first time this residence has been raided by the Wood River Police Department. A search warrant was executed by the Wood River Police Department and the Metro East Swat Team on December 16, 2015.

"Complaints of drug activity have continued about this residence. In 2018, the Wood River Police Department formed the Street Crimes Unit to deal with complaints of drug activity and nuisance properties. Since 2018, the Wood River Police Department has issued eighty-four ordinance citations to persons at the residence. The police department has responded to ten overdose medical calls at this residence in the same period.

"Typically people who are involved in illegal drug activity are not concerned with city ordinances and the condition of their property. One of the best ways the Wood River Police Department is dealing with illegal activity is through the use of our city ordinances. The Street Crimes Unit also gains intelligence on the drug complaints and conducts investigations into the activity throughout the city," the chief said.

More like this: