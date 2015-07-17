Edwardsville— Madison County State's Attorney's Tom Gibbons filed charges today against two brothers from Alton in a shooting last month at a nightclub in Venice.

Vincent Gordon (d.o.b. 2/21/1983) and Vontarious Gordon (d.o.b. 6/17/84) are facing multiple charges in connection with the shooting.

On June 28, 2015, a physical altercation between Vincent Gordon and a female patron occurred at the C & M Lounge. He is alleged to have punched the female in the face which led to a confrontation between multiple people that eventually spilled out into the parking lot. It is at that time that Vontarious Gordon began shooting into the crowd with a semi-automatic handgun, hitting people on the parking lot, the C & M Lounge itself and a vehicle. It is also alleged that Vincent Gordon began firing shots with his own weapon, an assault rifle. Both men fled the scene before police arrived.

Officers with the Venice Police Department, in conjunction with investigators from the Illinois State Police (ISP), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the Granite City Police Department worked the case and were able to identify the brothers as the shooters.

Both men are facing six counts of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm (Class X felony) for the six victims who were injured at the scene. None of the injuries were life-threatening. They also face two counts of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm (Class 1 felony) for shooting the Lounge and a vehicle on the parking lot. Finally, both men were on parole and were therefore charged with one count of Unlawful Possession of Weapons by a Felon (Class 2 felony).

Bond was set at $1,000,000 by Associate Judge Neil Schroeder. Vincent Gordon is currently in custody at the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville. He is awaiting transfer to Missouri for his parole violation on a Kidnapping conviction. Vontarius Gordon, who was convicted in Illinois for Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, has already been transferred to Menard Correctional Center on his parole violation.

State's Attorney Tom Gibbons thanked Assistant State's Attorney Crystal Uhe, Chief of the Criminal Division, and the officers from the multiple police departments for sorting out a difficult case that led to today’s charges. “We are very fortunate that no one was killed that night,” said Gibbons. “It was a very chaotic scene and thanks to the diligent work of everyone involved, both of these violent men are back in custody.”

Maximum penalty for a Class X felony is 6-30 years in prison; maximum for a Class 1 felony is 4-15 years in prison and 3-7 years on the Class 2 felony.

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

