EDWARDSVILLE — Charges have been filed against a 20-year-old - Andre D. King - in connection with an armed robbery on May 29 at a Granite City convenience store.

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons announced today he has filed charges against King.

The Granite City Police Department said officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at the 7-11 on Niedringhaus Avenue just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday, May 29. During the investigation, officers determined that two males, both armed with firearms, had robbed the 7-11 and fled the scene in a vehicle that had been reported stolen during a vehicular hijacking in St. Louis City earlier that evening.

Bond was set at $500,000 by Associate Judge Neil Schroeder. If convicted, the maximum penalty for a Class X felony is 6-30 years in prison. In addition, since he used a firearm, King is eligible for an additional 15-year-sentence, making the sentencing range 21-45 years in prison.

Additional armed robbery charges have also been filed against a juvenile. As of now, the case will remain in juvenile court; therefore, no further information will be released at this time.

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

