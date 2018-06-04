ALTON - Charges are expected Monday afternoon for a woman charged with stabbing two people late Sunday afternoon.

Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons said police were called to the 700 block of Ridge Street in Alton at 5:17 p.m. Sunday regarding a naked black male collapsed and bleeding from his back in front of a residence. He told police about another possible victim in the 800 block of Ridge Street. Simmons said the second person had been stabbed as well. They told police about a female suspect, who was located around 9 p.m., Simmons said. She was talked out of the house and taken into custody not far from the stabbings, Simmons said.

No charges have been filed at this time, but Simmons expects the suspect to face two counts of attempted murder as early as Monday afternoon. He described the situation as "domestic violence related."

The two victims are recovering in area hospitals. Simmons said the department has checked on their conditions every two hours, and they were in serious, but stable, condition as of 6 a.m. Monday.

