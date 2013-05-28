The Theresa Harpole Foundation for Metastatic Breast Cancer announced it will host its Inaugural "Changing the Odds" Fundraising Event at the Jacoby Arts Center, 627 East Broadway, Alton, IL Friday, June 7 at 6:30pm. Erin Bode, acclaimed jazz vocalist from St. Louis, will perform. Guest speakers include Amber Johnson, Director of Development for the Foundation for Barnes-Jewish Hospital, and Michael Naughton, MD, medical oncologist from Siteman Cancer Center. A video will be shown featuring leading Washington University breast cancer researcher Matthew Ellis, MD, PhD, describing his breast cancer research efforts. The cost is $50 per person and sponsorships are available.

In 2006, at the age of 39, Theresa Harpole was diagnosed with DCIS stage 0 Breast Cancer and opted for bi-lateral mastectomy with reconstruction. She was told she caught this early and would not need additional treatment. In 2010, Theresa was diagnosed stage IV with metastasis to her bones. In 2011, the cancer spread to her liver. Theresa now sees each day as a gift.

Article continues after sponsor message

Breast Cancer kills over 35,000 women a year in the United States. Statistics show that 30% of women diagnosed with breast cancer will advance to stage IV (metastatic) – a fatal condition. More and more young women are being diagnosed daily, with very little funding (

2%) available for stage IV breast cancer. We need to match the 30% metastatic diagnosis rate with 30% funding.



The Theresa Harpole Foundation for Metastatic Breast Cancer was founded to improve the quality of life for those impacted by Metastatic Breast Cancer (stage IV cancer) and to ultimately find a cure. The Theresa Harpole Foundation has established a partnership with The Foundation for Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis to fund the research of Matthew Ellis, MD, PhD, a leading breast cancer researcher at Washington University in St. Louis, MO. Proceeds from this event go directly to this fund. For more information contact: Josh Newby-Harpole, Founder (618) 580-0908.

More like this: