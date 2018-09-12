

COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today changes in lane restrictions will be encountered on southbound I-255, approximately 2 miles south of Collinsville, at milepost 22.0.

"Given the additional work slated for the Metro East this weekend, we are reducing the amount of planned lane restrictions previously announced for this location," IDOT said. "No work will take place in the middle lane of I-255 this week or weekend."

At 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12, the right lane was closed. The right lane will remain closed until all lanes are re-opened at 7 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018.

The previously planned work for the center lane in this same area will be rescheduled to a time which will be less impactful to traffic patterns in the Metro East, IDOT said. The ongoing lane restriction is needed to repair the concrete deck and driving surface of the bridge over Harding Ditch.

"Traffic delays are still anticipated with this reduced work scope," IDOT said. "Motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes. Traffic control devices will be utilized to assist motorists making their way through the work zone. The department asks that all motorists be patient and use additional caution when travelling near and through this work zone."

Additional information is available at www.stl-traffic.org.

For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow us at https://twitter.com/ IDOTDistrict8.





