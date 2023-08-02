GODFREY - Tonight, the Godfrey Village Board of Trustees is set to vote on a new agreement with the Illinois Department of Transportation about a change in funding for the double-roundabout project near Pierce Lane and Route 3.

Previously, the village and IDOT were set to share the construction costs for new six-foot-wide sidewalks on the north side of Cook Street, west side of Pierce Lane, and south side of West Delmar Avenue, as well as landscaping costs. Under the new agreement, the village would only be responsible for landscaping costs due to federal funding secured by IDOT.

The roundabout project will still move forward whether or not the Village Board approves the agreement. If they do approve it, the center of each roundabout will be filled with landscaping, funded and maintained by the village. If not, the center of each roundabout will be filled with gravel, and any future landscaping would need IDOT approval and installation under traffic.

The federal funding covers the construction cost of the sidewalks, as well as a “bypass lane” for drivers to bypass the roundabouts and travel directly between Pierce Lane and Homer Adams Parkway, according to a memorandum from Village Engineer Rich Beran.

The memorandum from Beran also states that “no major construction is anticipated until the end of the 2023-2024 school year.” Mayor Mike McCormick clarified that Route 3 will not be shut down during the construction, since he and several representatives met with IDOT to develop an alternative plan to maintain two-way traffic on Route 3 throughout construction.

According to IDOT, the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) “approved this project for special Highway Safety Improvement Program funding” following a public meeting held on the project last December.

