CHICAGO - The Illinois Lottery today announced that it was making a change to the jackpot increments for its Lotto game.

Following the July 13, 2020 drawing, the Lotto jackpot will increase by $150,000 between drawings. Currently, the Lotto jackpot increases $250,000 between drawings. This change will help to ensure that ticket sales will continue to support the jackpot being offered.

The Lotto odds, the price per line, draw days and time, and the starting jackpot of $2 million remains unchanged.

Lotto is drawn on Monday, Thursday and Saturday at 9:22 PM CT. The jackpot starts at $2 million and grows incrementally between drawings until struck.

The Illinois Lottery exists to generate essential funding for the Common School Fund and other good causes.

Updated Lotto rules are available at IllinosLottery.com

