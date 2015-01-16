On Monday, January 19th at 11:00am, Elijah P. Lovejoy Foundation registered agent and trustee Ed Gray will speak at Senior Services Plus. Gray will educate attendees on the historical figure and his influence on the abolitionist movement. He will discuss the movement in the Alton area, and emphasize "prayer for peace".

Lovejoy was a newspaper editor and abolitionist who was assassinated in Alton on November 7, 1837, for defending his press against an angry mob. The mob disapproved of Lovejoy's editorials against slavery. Some historians consider the assassination of Lovejoy "the first shots of the Civil War".

Gray is replacing the scheduled speaker local journalist Andy Yakstis who is ill. The ceremony is free to attend and all members of the public are welcome. Senior Services Plus is located at 2603 North Rodgers Avenue in Alton. For more information, please call 618-465-3298, ext. 146.

