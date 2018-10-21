KINCAID – Freshman running back Clifford Chandler ran for 125 yards while sophomore Zach Smith scored twice as Marquette Catholic rallied from an early 14-0 deficit to defeat Kincaid South Fork 28-20 Friday night at Kincaid.

The Explorers finished the regular season at 5-4 and became playoff eligible with the win.

Article continues after sponsor message

Smith scored Marquette’s opening touchdown, and later had the clincher after the Ponies got to within 21-20, failing on a two-point conversion late that would have given them the lead.

The Explorers rallied from the 14-0 deficit to tie the game 14-14 at halftime, then Smith made a key 16-yard reception on his knees to keep a drive alive that eventually produced the winning touchdown. Smith put the game away with a 60-yard touchdown run later on.

Sophomore Devon Fields had two interceptions for Marquette on defense.

Marquette Catholic was not one of the schools named for the playoffs in Saturday night's Illinois High School Association announcement.

More like this:

Related Video: