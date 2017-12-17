EDWARDSVILLE – The last boys track season at Edwardsville ended the way they had hoped.

With an IHSA Class 3A state championship.

Most of the members of that team gathered together Friday night for a ceremony recognizing their accomplishment and to raise their state championship banner at halftime of the boys basketball team's win over Granite City at Lucco-Jackson Gym.

The Tigers won their title on their last event of the day in the state meet in Charleston when Devonte' Tincher finished fifth in the 200 meters to give EHS enough points to edge out East St. Louis 42-39 to take their second championship in three years.

“It's nice to see (the banner) hanging there; it's even better to see all the kids,” said Tiger coach Chad Lakatos. “It's been awhile; they've all been off to college, so it's good to see them.”

The opportunity to have coached so many great athletes for EHS is something that has left a mark on Lakatos. “It's an honor; that's one of the reasons why most of us get into (coaching),” Lakatos said, “to be around good-quality young men and make them better. We've been blessed and fortunate to be able to share experiences like this with them.”

The ceremony and banner just added to the legacy of Edwardsville sport. “Edwardsville's a great school district with great kids and a great community,” Lakatos said. “I'm just happy to be a part of it and continue to be successful like the other programs.”

Among the state champions for Edwardsville that weekend included A.J. Epenesa, who uncorked a 197-11 discus throw on his last throw of the day, and Travis Anderson, who won the 110-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles.

