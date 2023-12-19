EDWARDSVILLE - Plummer Park in Edwardsville is one step closer to getting a championship pickleball court, thanks in part to a $135,000 donation from One More Game (OMG) Pickleball Club. The new court will allow Edwardsville to host regional pickleball tournaments while providing more space for bleachers, concessions, practice/warm-up areas, and more.

Edwardsville City Council members unanimously approved a donation agreement to accept the donation at their meeting on Tuesday. Alderwoman Elizabeth Grant recognized OMG for their continued generosity.

“This is a $135,0000 donation over seven years for the championship court at Plummer Family Park,” Grant said. “It’s not the first time OMG has helped us out and we’re excited about their generosity.”

OMG Pickleball Club previously fundraised and donated $60,415 to help fund the installation of new sports lighting at the Plummer Park pickleball courts, which helped lower the cost to the city significantly. The group’s most recent donation completely offsets the $135,000 construction cost of the new court and will be paid in installments for the next seven years until 2031.

The new court will be built by Byrne and Jones Construction during Phase 3 of the Plummer Family Sports Park project. The addition of the new championship court brings the total project cost from $15,902,190 to $16,037,190. While an exact construction timeline is uncertain for now, the donation agreement approved by the city sets a maximum timeline of two years.

The championship court will serve as the “extra special” stage for the two finalists to face off at the end of each pickleball tournament. The courtyard area surrounding the court will allow for more space for bleachers, vendors, and more while a tournament is happening - but even outside of tournaments, the extra space can be used for teams to practice, warm up, and more.

Mayor Art Risavy added: “We’re very appreciative for them wishing to have an agreement with us for the championship court.”

A full recording of the Edwardsville City Council meeting is available at the top of this story or on the City of Edwardsville Facebook page.

