The 2015 city tennis championships concluded on Thursday evening and champions were crowned in seven doubles divisions. The two-day tournament played out at Alton High School. Shannon Willis and Abbie Fischer from Alton High won the under 18 championship by defeating Laura Moore and Elaina Gable from Marquette.

In the Women’s over 35 division, Marla Fischer (Abbie’s mother) and partner Debi Hill defeated Theresa Logan and Linda Scheiter. Logan is the mother of Lewis and Clark coach Chris Logan and Alton High coach Robert Logan.

Robert Logan was a two time city champion, teaming with Jackson Scheiter to win the men’s open doubles title over Jesse Macias and Joe Vasser. Logan and his wife Kayla also won the mixed open championship, defeating brother and sister duo Blake and Mallory Vest.

Other champions were Silas and Sam Chapman in the sibling division, Marquette’s Jonathan Claywell and Joey Segneri in the boys under 18 division, and Hannah and Jesse Macias in the mixed parent child division. This was the fifth year of the Alton/Godfrey Closed and tournament director Jesse Macias said it was the best one yet.

“We had a lot of new players this year and it made the event more competitive," Macias said. "The younger players got a lot of matches, which is really the main reason for the tournament, and they got to play against different levels of tennis. It is a good experience for the younger kids, but also chance for older players to come out and have fun and compete.”

