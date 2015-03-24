EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – After throwing a perfect game with 20 strikeouts Sunday, SIUE softball's Haley Chambers (Coatesville, Indiana) has been named the Ohio Valley Conference Pitcher of the Week.

This is the fourth OVC Pitcher of the Week honor for the junior left-hander this season. She has earned OVC Pitcher of the Week honors a total of 10 times in her collegiate career.

Chambers threw her second perfect game in school history at Morehead State on 87 pitches. Her 20 strikeouts are one shy of the NCAA Division I record in a seven-inning game of 21 set by Michele Granger of California in 1991. The 20-strikeout effort is the best in the nation this season and is believed to be a single-game record in the OVC.

Chambers, who holds a 13-3 record with a 1.24 earned run average, struck out 17 straight batters to start the game. Morehead State's only non-strikeout was a fly ball to left field with two outs in the sixth inning.

For the week, Chambers was 3-0 with a 0.76 earned run average. In 18 1/3 innings pitched, she struck out 37 and walked two. Of the 46 OVC batters faced against Eastern Kentucky and Morehead State this past weekend, she struck out 71.7 percent of the batters.

Chambers also leads the OVC in strikeouts with 160 in 107 1/3 innings pitched.

Sunday's effort was the fourth no-hitter of Chambers' collegiate career. She is No. 2 all-time in no-hitters at SIUE, trailing only current SIUE Head Coach Sandy Montgomery who had six from 1982 to 1985. Chambers is the only player to have thrown more than one perfect game at SIUE, having tossed her first against Jacksonville State as a freshman.

SIUE, 23-6 overall, next plays Missouri State. The Cougars and the Bears are slated for a 4 p.m. start Wednesday.

