EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – SIUE softball's Haley Chambers (Coatesville, Indiana) was named the Ohio Valley Conference Pitcher of the Week for the second straight week after her outstanding performance at the Bulldog Invitational.

Chambers improved to 5-0 as a pitcher with a shutout over Troy and a victory over Elon. She struck out 21 batters for the second straight week. She fanned a season-high 13 in the win over Troy and added eight strikeouts against Elon. Overall, she holds a 0.93 earned run average with 42 strikeouts in 30 innings pitched.

Article continues after sponsor message

This is the eighth time Chambers has been selected as the OVC Pitcher of the Week.

Chambers also has been a major performer on offense for the Cougars as the team's leadoff hitter. She currently holds a team-best batting average of .464 with three home runs and eight runs batted in.

SIUE is idle this weekend and returns to action Feb. 27-March 1 at the Auburn Tournament. The Cougars will face Connecticut, Texas State, Samford, Auburn, and Ohio State in the three-day tournament.

More like this: