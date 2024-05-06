EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Fire Department and other agencies had their hands full with a Saturday night fire in the 1500 block of Grand Avenue. The fire call came in at 8:31 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2024.

Edwardsville Fire Chief James Whiteford said the challenging fire apparently began on the second floor and got into the walls. He said firefighters used suppression methods to extinguish the blaze and also had to use a thermal imaging camera to identify where the fire was in the walls.

"It was still hidden when we arrived," he said of the fire. "There was a lot of smoke. It was a single-family residence."

Homeowners were not at home during the time of fire, Whiteford said.

Glen Carbon and Wood River Fire Departments helped battle the blaze. Collinsville Fire was on standby and Troy EMS was also at the scene.

Whiteford said he appreciated the valiant efforts of his department members and the other firefighters in the serious blaze.

No one was injured.

