Alton, IL, April 30, 2012 –Challenge Unlimited, Inc., headquartered in Alton, IL, has received its 12th Three-Year Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities International (CARF) accreditation for the organization’s community and employment services.

CARF accreditation represents the highest level of accreditation that can be awarded to a community service provider and confirms Challenge Unlimited’s strict standards for providing services to individuals with disabilities.

An organization that receives a Three-Year CARF accreditation has put itself through a rigorous peer review process and demonstrated its openness to outside scrutiny in order to improve program and service quality. To receive such accreditation, surveyors complete an on-site audit that lasts three days. Surveyors ensure that the organization’s programs and services are of the highest quality, measurable, and accountable. As part of the exit conference with Challenge Unlimited, CARF stated that, “this achievement is an indication of your organization’s dedication and commitment to improving the quality of the lives of the persons served. Services, personnel, and documentation clearly indicate an established pattern of practice excellence.” “We are proud of our ongoing pursuit of excellence in meeting the company mission along with being proud of the PEOPLE that make up this great organization,” said Debbi McMahon, Chief Administration Officer.

ABOUT CHALLENGE UNLIMITED, INCORPORATED:

Article continues after sponsor message

Challenge Unlimited, Inc. is a non-for-profit organization that is committed to the inclusion of individuals

with disabilities into mainstream society. To ensure each individual reaches their highest level of independence, the organization provides educational opportunities, developmental training, vocational training, employment opportunities, and community-integrated housing.

ABOUT CARF INTERNATIONAL:

CARF is an independent, non-for-profit accrediting body whose mission is to promote the quality, value, and optimal outcome of services through a consultative accreditation process. Their main concern is enhancing the lives of the individuals served. CARF establishes consumer-focused standards to help organizations measure and improve the quality of their programs and services.

More like this: