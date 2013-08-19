Challenge Unlimited, Inc., headquartered in Alton, Ill. received a perfect score on their recent Department of Human Services (DHS) licensure survey. The survey took place the week of August 12 at the organization’s Skills Training Centers located in Alton and Swansea.

As part of the survey, the facilities were inspected and the staff was interviewed regarding the policies and procedures. The results of the survey acknowledged the facilities were being well cared for, safe, organized and clean. The results also highlighted that everyone was well versed in the safety and evacuation plans.

“This is an excellent example of demonstrating World-Class and Best of the Best in the field of vocational rehabilitation,” said President and CEO Tom Moehn.

In addition to the training center inspections, the survey reviewed client files to ensure all trainings and evaluations were meeting DHS standards. Employee files were found to meet all the requirements which helped the organization earn all 157 points on the survey.

“We have employees that are extremely dedicated and motivated to help make a difference in the lives of people with disabilities, and we are proud that the survey results reflect that,” said Moehn.



Challenge Unlimited, Inc. provides opportunities for individuals with disabilities which assist them to live, work, and participate in the community. Challenge Unlimited, Inc. and its affiliated companies, Alpha Industries and Residential Options, are known throughout the country as leaders in offering community rehabilitation services, vocational training, developmental training, educational opportunities, community-integrated housing, and employment to individuals with disabilities. To learn more about Challenge Unlimited, Inc., visit www.cuinc.org.

