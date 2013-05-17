Challenge Unlimited, Incorporated, headquartered in Alton, Illinois, provides opportunities, supports and services to people with disabilities and strives to raise awareness of May as Mental Health Month.

For over 60 years, Mental Health America has led the observance of May as Mental Health Month. Mental Health Month exists to raise awareness about mental health conditions, and the importance of mental wellness for everyone. Roughly one in five Americans has a mental health condition, and these conditions are extremely treatable. It is highly suggested that during regular physical health checkups, we request a mental health screening as well. There are also online screening tools that can be used to assess mental wellness, some of which can be found through the Mental Health America website listed below.

Article continues after sponsor message

The theme for 2013 is, “Pathways to Wellness.” Wellness is essential to living a full and productive life. Wellness is more than just the absence of disease. It’s about getting healthy as well as maintaining healthy habits. Wellness involves complete mental, social, spiritual, emotional, and physical well-being. What are the pathways to wellness? They are different for everyone! Pathways to wellness could be: Volunteering in your community, saving more money, laughing with friends, spending time with your pet, eating fresh fruit, exercising, getting at least 7 hours of sleep, and much more.

Challenge Unlimited, Inc. is proud to be a part of this initiative to improve mental health and achieve wellness. To learn more about Challenge Unlimited, Inc., visit www.cuinc.org. If you’re interested in learning more about Mental Health America, visit www.mentalhealthamerica.net.

More like this: