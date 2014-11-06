Alton, Ill., (November 5, 2014)– The Board of Directors recently announced Charlotte Hammond as President of Challenge Unlimited, Incorporated, effective October 1.

Hammond succeeds J. Thomas Moehn, who served as President/CEO for over 40 years. Moehn will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer, responsible for the vision, strategic planning, and fiscal solvency of the organization. “I am pleased to welcome Charlotte to the Presidential Office,” said Moehn. “I am confident in her abilities, and excited for the future growth of our organization, ultimately offering even more opportunities for people with disabilities.”

Hammond is no stranger to Challenge Unlimited. She began her employment with Challenge Unlimited in 2006 as Chief Financial Officer. In 2012, Hammond was promoted to Executive Officer of Business and Finance. She has nearly 25 years of experience in senior leadership and nonprofit management.

“This is an honor and privilege to be appointed Challenge Unlimited’s new Organizational President. Serving in this leadership position offers new and exciting challenges and increased opportunities to innovatively work with a talented and dedicated team. In order to further Challenge’s mission and our CEO’s strategic vision to increase the employment and vocational opportunities for people with disabilities, who have the highest unemployment rate of any population at 12.3%, we are dedicated to actualizing the strategic plan,” said Hammond. “Over the next 3 years we are poised to add 180 new jobs for people with disabilities and the disadvantaged through expansion of our core business offerings to include janitorial, housekeeping cleaning services, groundskeeping, warehouse services, packaging, community placements and residential homes. Through improved corporate, federal and state partnerships, Challenge will expand integration of people with disabilities into the community through needed services to the corporate and government sector which will enable them to better live, work and participate in the community.”

Challenge Unlimited, Inc. and its affiliated companies, Alpha Industries and Residential Options, are known throughout the country as leaders in offering community rehabilitation services, vocational training, developmental training, educational opportunities, community-integrated housing, and employment to individuals with disabilities. To learn more about Challenge Unlimited, Inc., visit www.cuinc.org.

