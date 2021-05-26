ALTON - Challenge Unlimited, a national nonprofit headquartered in Alton, IL, announces it has been certified in the Apprenticeship Program administered by the US Department of Labor in the category of Grounds Laborer.

Apprenticeships combine paid on-the-job training with classroom instruction to prepare workers for highly skilled careers. A win for both employees and employers, those that complete the program receive a skills-based education that prepares them for good-paying jobs. They earn a valuable certificate that will be part of their permanent employment record and resume. Apprenticeship programs also help employers recruit, build, and retain a highly skilled workforce.

Challenge Unlimited is believed to be the only nonprofit skills training organization for people with disabilities in the St. Louis metro region to be part of the government program. In addition to Grounds Laborer, Challenge Unlimited is also qualified to offer Apprenticeships in the Custodial sector.

”We strive to provide our clients the very best in skills training and job opportunities,” says Charlotte Hammond, president and CEO of Challenge Unlimited. “Completing the Apprenticeship Programs gives them a distinct advantage in the workplace.”

The Apprenticeship programs underscore Challenge Unlimited’s mission to provide pathways to meaningful employment for people with all disabilities. Several area businesses and government facilities partner with Challenge Unlimited to provide staffing including Club Fitness, Lowe’s, Walgreen’s, World Wide Technology and Scott Air Force Base among others. For more information visit www.CUInc.org or call 618.465.0044.

About Challenge Unlimited

For more than 60 years, the organization has been committed to serving individuals with disabilities, while serving as a trusted business partner to private businesses, federal and state government agencies. As an accredited Community Rehabilitation Program (CRP) provider, Challenge Unlimited fulfills its mission through adult and youth programs, work skills training centers, employment services, and community-integrated living options. Promoting people to achieve their highest level of independence through opportunities.

