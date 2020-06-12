DORSEY - Dorsey, Bunker Hill and Prairietown fire stations will be the benefit of much-needed grain bin rescue equipment thanks to Cargill Argricultural Supply and Grain Co.

Cargill delivered the equipment shown in the photos to Dorsey Fire Department on Friday afternoon. The Prairietown Fire Department will receive grain supply rescue equipment within the next month.

"A few months ago, I put in an application for some badly needed rescue equipment that could save lives and injury to grain workers and farmer, David Haney, a volunteer grant writer, said. "We also will be seeking the training for equipment from ISFI. The equipment is not cheap, it is probably in the neighborhood of $15,000 or more."

Haney is volunteer grant writer for several small fire departments in the state. He said he wrote a regional grant for some badly needed communciation equipment through the AFG/FEME and they received $277,000 for the Bunker Hill Fire Protection District and Holiday Shores Fire District.

"We were awarded the grant and now have all the equipment installed and it is helping us respond with great communication to save lives and help protect our firefighters," he said.

