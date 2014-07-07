The Illinois Society of the War of 1812 is planning a ceremony to honor War of 1812 veteran Abel Moore buried in Gordon Moore Park, Alton, Illinois. The ceremony is scheduled for 3:00 P.M., July 13, 2014.

A memorial marker will be placed on the grave of Abel Moore.

Gordon Moore Park is located at 4550 College Avenue (IL-140 & IL-111) east of the interchange with IL-3. at 2809 College Avenue. ?From the Clark Bridge in downtown Alton, take E. Broadway to Washington Avenue. Take Washington Avenue north to College Avenue. Turn right on College Avenue and east to Gordon Moore Park.

Abel Moore is buried across IL 140 from the main part of the park in the North Fields and Prairie Grass Trails area. The GPS coordinates are: N 38? 54.749 W 090° 6.376.

For more information, contact Jim DeGroff, (618) 667-8660 or Robert Ridenour, (618) 377-9096 or e-mail to: rwridenour@wildblue.net.

