GLEN CARBON - Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is pleased to announce that Loretta Graham has been selected to be part of Team Scott’s 2025 Class of Honorary Commanders. Twenty-four community leaders from across the St. Louis metropolitan region were chosen for this prestigious honor.

“I am honored and humbled to be selected as a Team Scott Honorary Commander,” said Graham, Chief Executive Officer for Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois. “The values that ground us in Girl Scouting – such as serving our country and helping people at all times – align with the values of the men and women who serve in our military. I am excited for this opportunity to work together to make our community – and the world – a better place.”

Designed to educate and increase knowledge and understanding of the military and the installation, the Honorary Commanders program is a two-year in-depth orientation of the various missions, programs, and assets of Scott Air Force Base. Honorary Commanders are matched with military commanders to build one-on-one rapport and to facilitate direct engagements with units. Graham has been matched with Maj. Angelina Urbina of the 375th Force Support Squadron for her two-year term in this program.

Honorary Commanders will participate by receiving briefings and tours of Scott’s global mobility missions and get more in-depth involvement with the squadrons they are assigned to. They will also have the opportunity to meet servicemembers from across the base of all ranks and career specialties.

“At Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois, we are continually exploring opportunities to deepen our relationships within the communities we serve,” said Graham. “Through this experience, I look forward to expanded programmatic and learning opportunities for our girls as well as ways Girl Scouts can support the community of Scott Air Force Base.”

Graham was formally inducted into the program on November 14.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves over 6,500 girls and engages nearly 3,400 adults in 40 counties in Southern Illinois. Call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by United Ways, businesses and individual donors throughout the region.

