EAST ST. LOUIS - Jeremy Rickman, age 31 of Centreville, Illinois, was sentenced on Friday, April 20, 2018 to 100 months in federal prison for distribution of methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Donald S. Boyce announced today.

Rickman pled guilty to the one-count federal indictment on December 4, 2017. At his change of plea hearing, Rickman admitted that he had distributed approximately 75 grams of ICE (99 percent pure methamphetamine) in the East St. Louis, Illinois area, and in St. Louis, Missouri, in 2016. Rickman received approximately $2,500.00 for the ICE that he sold.

Article continues after sponsor message

Two other co-defendants charged in the same indictment are awaiting trial.

Evidence in support of this prosecution was obtained in an investigation which was conducted under the auspices of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF). The OCDETF initiative is designed to bring federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies and resources together to identify, target and dismantle large national and international drug trafficking organizations.

The investigation that resulted in Rickman’s arrest and conviction was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the United States Postal Inspection Service, and the Internal Revenue Service.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Robert L. Garrison.

More like this: