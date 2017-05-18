EDWARDSVILLE - The Centralia Economic Development Office invites local business owners and entrepreneurs throughout the region to meet the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Small Business Development Center (SIUE SBDC) staff on Wednesday, June 21, at Centralia City Hall, located at 222 South Poplar Street.

The four-hour SBDC Community Day will begin at noon with a one-hour “Starting a Small Business in Illinois” workshop. One-on-one counseling sessions will be available from 1-4 p.m.

SBDC Interim Director JoAnn DiMaggio May finds these open house events an effective way to connect with the local business community. “We always enjoy SBDC Community Days and truly appreciate Kala Lambert and the City of Centralia serving as our host,” said Di Maggio May. “It takes a team effort to help small businesses survive and thrive.”

Staff from Illinois SBDC for the Metro East will be available to talk confidentially with business owners and entrepreneurs on a range of topics including, but not limited to:

• Business financing

• Marketing assistance

• Social media strategy

• Business plans

• Expansion opportunities

• Buying and selling a business

• State/federal regulations

• Exporting and international trade

This is a great opportunity for entrepreneurs and business owners to discover the valuable business resources offered by the SBDC.

Attendees who wish to meet privately with an SBDC counselor are encouraged to request a 30-minute appointment by calling 618-650-2929.

Di Maggio May and her staff plan to hold at least 10 SBDC Days throughout 2017.

The Metro East SBDC assists entrepreneurs as well as existing business owners operating in the nine-county Metro East region of Calhoun, Jersey, Madison, Bond, Clinton, St. Clair, Washington, Monroe and Randolph. It enhances the region’s economic interests by providing one-stop assistance to individuals by means of counseling, training, research and advocacy for new ventures and existing small businesses.

SBDCs in Illinois are funded, in part, through a cooperative agreement between the U.S. Small Business Administration, Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville as a service to the community. To learn how these no-cost services may help your business venture, contact the Metro East SBDC at 618-650-2929 or sbdcedw@gmail.com.

