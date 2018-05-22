CENTRALIA - Local business owners and entrepreneurs throughout the region are invited to meet Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Small Business Development Center staff and participate in one-on-one counseling sessions from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, June 13 at Centralia City Hall, 222 S. Poplar St.

The SBDC Community Day will include a 90-minute workshop, “Discussing the Client Experience,” beginning at noon. It will be presented by Carol Eckhoff, MS, CEAS I, CSMT.

The Centralia Economic Development Office is pleased to bring this valuable small business resource to the area.

“We always enjoy SBDC Community Days and truly appreciate Ms. Kala Lambert and the City of Centralia serving as our host,” said IL SBDC of the Metro East at SIUE Interim Director JoAnn DiMaggio May. “We find these to be an effective way to connect with local business communities. It truly takes a team effort to help small businesses to survive and thrive.”

Staff from the Illinois SBDC for the Metro East at SIUE will be available to talk confidentially with business owners and entrepreneurs on a range of topics including, but not limited to:

Business financing

Marketing assistance

Social media strategy

Business plans

Expansion opportunities

Buying and selling a business

State/federal regulations

Exporting and international trade

Attendees wanting to meet privately with a SBDC counselor are encouraged to request a 30-minute appointment by calling (618) 650-2929.

Di Maggio May and her staff plan to hold at least 10 SBDC Days in 2018.

The Metro East SBDC assists entrepreneurs as well as existing business owners operating in the nine-county Metro East region of Calhoun, Jersey, Madison, Bond, Clinton, St. Clair, Washington, Monroe and Randolph. It enhances the region’s economic interests by providing one-stop assistance to individuals by means of counseling, training, research and advocacy for new ventures and existing small businesses.

SBDCs in Illinois are funded, in part, through a cooperative agreement between the U.S. Small Business Administration, Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville as a service to the community. To learn how these no- cost services may help your business venture, contact the Metro East SBDC at (618) 650-2929 or sbdcedw@gmail.com.

