WEST FRANKFORT – Centerstone, a national leader in behavioral health care, will host two Parent Peers Empowering Parents (PPEP) virtual events on Tuesday, November 24 from 10 a.m. to noon and 6-8 p.m. focusing on coping with the holidays.

All parents and guardians are welcome to attend the events.

Please join us:

10 a.m. – noon

By visiting https://bit.ly/112420AM or centerstone.zoom.us/j/94856763677 or

Calling 888-475-4499 or 877-853-5257 and using the following Meeting ID: 948 5676 3677

6-8 p.m.

By visiting https://bit.ly/112420PM or centerstone.zoom.us/j/95210891094 or

Calling 888-475-4499 or 877-853-5257 and using the following Meeting ID: 952 1089 1094

PPEP meetings started earlier this year and are regularly held to provide support, education and inspiration for all Southern Illinois parents. While the meetings are usually held in-person throughout the region, they are now being held via video/telephone due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The aim of the group is to empower parents, to allow them to be heard and to provide parent peer support,” said Niki Grajewski, Clinical Manager at Centerstone.

In December 2019, Centerstone announced that it had received a $2.1 million, six-year grant from the Illinois Children’s Healthcare Foundation (ILCHF) to improve the mental health of children and communities throughout Southern Illinois. PPEP was created as a result of the grant.

“Among the goals of this ILCHF-funded programs are to improve parental engagement, decrease caregiver stress, and increase peer-provided services in our project area,” said Grajewski. “PPEP will be provided mostly by parent peer supporters, parents with experience navigating the mental health system. They will support, inform and help parents build their own capacity for supporting their families.

“We wanted to provide multiple options in several communities to make it easy for parents to get involved and decrease transportation barriers,” Grajewski said.

All parents in Southern Illinois are welcome. There is no fee to join and no commitment required to participate.

For more information or to RSVP, contact Brandy Moore at (618) 457-6703, ext. 7772, or brandy.moore@centerstone.org.

About Centerstone

Centerstone is a not-for-profit health system providing mental health and substance use disorder treatments. Services are available nationally through the operation of outpatient clinics, residential programs, the use of telehealth and an inpatient hospital. Centerstone also features specialized programs for the military community, therapeutic foster care, children’s services and employee assistance programs. Centerstone’s Research Institute provides guidance through research and technology, leveraging the best practices for use in all our communities. Centerstone’s Foundation secures philanthropic resources to support the work and mission of delivering care that changes people’s lives.

