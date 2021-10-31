Centerstone To Host Virtual Structural Racism Training Series Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WEST FRANKFORT – Centerstone, a national leader in behavioral health care, will host a four-part series on structural racism November-December via Zoom. CEUs are available and there is no charge to attend. The series includes: “It’s Not About You: Structural and Systemic Racism” presentation on November 4 from 10-11:30 a.m. via Zoom o Objectives of the training include: Identify different types of racism

Education regarding the subject of race creation

Insight into the history of structural and systemic racism

Understanding of the current systems of structural and systemic racism

Participation in a solution-minded discussion o To register, visit https://bit.ly/1104Racism “Why Does His Back Look Like That? The Trauma of Racism” presentation on November 11 from 10-11:30 a.m. via Zoom o Objectives of the training include: Knowledge on how race is used to promote division

Understanding of why race is used to support divisive principles

Knowledge on the effects of division in our society

Insight into the obvious and understated traumatic effects of racism

Participation in a solution-focused discussion regarding racial trauma and division o To register, visit https://bit.ly/1111Racism “Stop Acting Like a Child: The School to Prison Pipeline” presentation on November 18 10-11:30 a.m. via Zoom o Objectives of the training include: Insight into the impact of racism related to how individuals interact with children

Knowledge regarding the damage of labeling a child and how this label can become a self-fulfilling prophecy

Insight into the effects of negative disciplinary strategies

Knowledge regarding the long-term results of this phenomena

Participation in a solution-focused discussion regarding this phenomena o To register, visit https://bit.ly/1118Racism “Understanding the Structural Impact of Racism, Racial Trauma and Suicide Prevention” presentation on December 2 from 10-11:30 a.m. via Zoom o Objectives of the training include: Define and discuss racial trauma

Review how racism affects collective and individual mental health

December 8 – Trauma 101 “CT3’s aim is to increase access to trauma-focused treatment for children, adolescents and their families who have experienced traumatic events, including children and adolescents involved in the juvenile justice system and children of veterans,” said Ragan, CT3 Trauma Training and Care Coordinator. The counties covered in the CT3 program include Franklin, Jackson, Madison, Perry, Randolph, St. Clair, Union, Washington and Williamson. CT3 services include: Direct trauma and treatment services

Therapy

Care management

Professional training and community education

Outreach and engagement

Screening and assessment

Linkages to services and supports CT3 develops and maintains local capacity to implement trauma-informed practices and provide evidence-based, informed trauma treatment interventions. The goals of the program are: Establish a community-based, culturally competent, quality, accessible program to provide and increase access to effective trauma focused treatment and services systems for children, adolescents, and their families who witness or experience traumatic events.

Develop a sound infrastructure and increase community capacity to implement trauma-informed services for the focus population.

Improve the health status and outcomes for young children – ages 2 to 9 years old, adolescents – ages 10 to 17 years old, and families as measured at intake, 6 months and discharge follow-up.

