WEST FRANKFORT – Centerstone, a national leader in behavioral health care, will host “Why Does His Back Look Like That?: The Trauma of Racism” presentation on March 23 from 5-6:30 p.m. via Zoom. CEUs are available and there is no charge to attend.

Objectives of the training include:

Participants will gain knowledge on how race is used to promote division.

Participants will gain understanding of why race is used to support divisive principles.

Participants will increase knowledge on the effects of division in our society.

Participants will gain insight into the obvious and understated traumatic effects of racism.

Participants will participate in a solution-focused discussion regarding racial trauma and division.

The presenter of the training will be Jeremy Allen with Southern Illinois University – Carbondale (SIU-C). Allen is a third year Sociology Ph.D. student at SIU-C who specializes in race. He is the instructor of record for Sociology 215 Race and Ethnic Relations in the U.S. He has academic training in stratification, race, criminology, research methods, and analysis. Additionally, Allen has decades of lived experience relating to his primary area of study.

This training has 1.5 hours of continuing education approved for IL LCPC / LPC, IL LCSW / LSW, and IL Nursing (LPN, RN, APN) under IDFPR Professional Counselor CE License No. 197.000263 and IDFPR Nurse CE Sponsor License No. 236.000184.

To register, visit http://bit.ly/032321ToR. For more information, contact Megan Ragan at megan.ragan@centerstone.org or call 1-877-HOPE123 (877-467-3123), ext. 7875.

This training is sponsored by Centerstone’s Trauma, Treatment and Training (CT3) program.

Other CT3 training events in 2021 include:

March 16 – Structural and Systemic Racism

March 17 – Caring during Covid

March 30 – Stop Acting like a Child: The School to Prison Pipeline

March 31 – Secondary Trauma

April 7 – Child Abuse Prevention

April 28 – Stewards of Children

May 26 – The Effects of Domestic Violence on Children

June 30 – ACEs

July 28 – Trauma 101

Aug 25 – Childhood Trauma

Sept 29 – Stewards of Children

Oct 27 – The Effects of Domestic Violence on Children

Nov 10 – Secondary Trauma

Dec 8 – Trauma 101

“CT3’s aim is to increase access to trauma-focused treatment for children, adolescents and their families who have experienced traumatic events, including children and adolescents involved in the juvenile justice system and children of veterans,” said Ragan, CT3 Trauma Training and Care Coordinator.

The counties covered in the CT3 program include Franklin, Jackson, Madison, Perry, Randolph, St. Clair, Union, Washington and Williamson.

CT3 services include:

Direct trauma and treatment services

Therapy

Care management

Professional training and community education

Outreach and engagement

Screening and assessment

Linkages to services and supports

CT3 develops and maintains local capacity to implement trauma-informed practices and provide evidence-based, informed trauma treatment interventions. The goals of the program are:

Establish a community-based, culturally competent, quality, accessible program to provide and increase access to effective trauma focused treatment and services systems for children, adolescents, and their families who witness or experience traumatic events.

Develop a sound infrastructure and increase community capacity to implement trauma-informed services for the focus population.

Improve the health status and outcomes for young children – ages 2 to 9 years old, adolescents – ages 10 to 17 years old, and families as measured at intake, 6 months and discharge follow-up.

Develop and disseminate a thoroughly documented model with measurable objectives for statewide and national replication and adoption.

About Centerstone

Centerstone is a not-for-profit health system providing mental health and substance use disorder treatments. Services are available nationally through the operation of outpatient clinics, residential programs, the use of telehealth and an inpatient hospital. Centerstone also features specialized programs for the military community, therapeutic foster care, children’s services and employee assistance programs. Centerstone’s Research Institute provides guidance through research and technology, leveraging the best practices for use in all our communities. Centerstone’s Foundation secures philanthropic resources to support the work and mission of delivering care that changes people’s lives.

