WEST FRANKFORT – Centerstone, a national leader in behavioral health care, will host a free, virtual Trauma 101 training on February 24 from 10-11:30 a.m.

Children who have experienced complex trauma often have difficulty identifying, expressing, and managing emotions, which can lead to their behavior being unpredictable and explosive. Traumatic experiences in childhood have been linked to increased physical and mental health issues that can last into adulthood. This training provides practical information that can be useful for anyone working with children or seeking to practice trauma sensitivity.

Objectives of the training include:

Identify common causes of complex trauma

Identify ways trauma and complex trauma often present in children

Increase knowledge of complex trauma and how it impacts children's ability to identify, express and manage emotions

Discuss links between childhood trauma and physical and mental healthy challenges in adulthood

Discuss resources for managing trauma in children

The presenter of the training will be Amber Anderson, the prevention specialist with Prevent Child Abuse Illinois.

This training has 1.5 hours of continuing education approved for IL LCPC / LPC, IL LCSW / LSW, and IL Nursing (LPN, RN, APN) under IDFPR Professional Counselor CE License No. 197.000263 and IDFPR Nurse CE Sponsor License No. 236.000184.

To register, visit https://trauma101cstone.eventbrite.com/. For more information, contact Megan Ragan at megan.ragan@centerstone.org or call 1-877-HOPE123 (1-877-467-3123).

This training is sponsored by Centerstone’s Trauma, Treatment and Training (CT3) program.

Other CT3 training events in 2021 include:

February 24 – Trauma 101

March 10 – Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs)

March 31 – Secondary Trauma

April 7 – Child Abuse Prevention

April 28 – Stewards of Children

May 26 – The Effects of Domestic Violence on Children

June 30 – ACEs

July 28 – Trauma 101

Aug 25 – Childhood Trauma

Sept 29 – Stewards of Children

Oct 27 – The Effects of Domestic Violence on Children

Nov 10 – Secondary Trauma

Dec 8 – Trauma 101

“CT3’s aim is to increase access to trauma-focused treatment for children, adolescents and their families who have experienced traumatic events, including children and adolescents involved in the juvenile justice system and children of veterans,” said Ragan, CT3 Trauma Training and Care Coordinator.

The counties covered in the CT3 program include Franklin, Jackson, Madison, Perry, Randolph, St. Clair, Union, Washington and Williamson.

CT3 services include:

Direct trauma and treatment services

Therapy

Care management

Professional training and community education

Outreach and engagement

Screening and assessment

Linkages to services and supports

CT3 develops and maintains local capacity to implement trauma-informed practices and provide evidence-based, informed trauma treatment interventions. The goals of the program are:

Establish a community-based, culturally competent, quality, accessible program to provide and increase access to effective trauma focused treatment and services systems for children, adolescents, and their families who witness or experience traumatic events.

Develop a sound infrastructure and increase community capacity to implement trauma-informed services for the focus population.

Improve the health status and outcomes for young children – ages 2 to 9 years old, adolescents – ages 10 to 17 years old, and families as measured at intake, 6 months and discharge follow-up.

Develop and disseminate a thoroughly documented model with measurable objectives for statewide and national replication and adoption.

