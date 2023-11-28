ALTON - Centerstone, a national leader in behavioral health care, will host a free, virtual Effective Engagement training on December 13 from 10 – 11:30 a.m. CT. CEUs are available.

This training will dive into resilience and effective engagement strategies to build resilience within youth and families.

“This webinar is perfect for those wanting to gain a deeper understanding of engagement strategies and resilience as part of engagement,” said Hannah Chapman, Centerstone Trauma, Treatment and Training grant coordinator.

The presenter of the training will be Rachel Chruszczyk, prevention specialist with Prevent Child Abuse Illinois.

This training has 1.5 hours of continuing education approved for IL LCPC / LPC, IL LCSW / LSW, and IL Nursing (LPN, RN, APN) under IDFPR Professional Counselor CE License No. 197.000263 and IDFPR Nurse CE Sponsor License No. 236.000184.

To register, visit Centerstone.org/events. For more information, contact Chapman at Hannah.Chapman@Centerstone.org or call 1-877-HOPE123 (1-877-467-3123).

This training is sponsored by Centerstone’s Trauma, Treatment and Training (CT3) program.

“CT3’s aim is to increase access to trauma-focused treatment for children, adolescents and their families who have experienced traumatic events, including children and adolescents involved in the juvenile justice system and children of veterans,” said Chapman.

The counties covered in the CT3 program include Franklin, Jackson, Madison, Perry, Randolph, St. Clair, Union, Washington and Williamson.

CT3 services include:

Direct trauma and treatment services

Therapy

Care management

Professional training and community education

Outreach and engagement

Screening and assessment

Linkages to services and supports

CT3 develops and maintains local capacity to implement trauma-informed practices and provide evidence-based, informed trauma treatment interventions. The goals of the program are:

Establish a community-based, culturally competent, quality, accessible program to provide and increase access to effective trauma focused treatment and services systems for children, adolescents, and their families who witness or experience traumatic events.

Develop a sound infrastructure and increase community capacity to implement trauma-informed services for the focus population.

Improve the health status and outcomes for young children – ages 2 to 9 years old, adolescents – ages 10 to 17 years old, and families as measured at intake, 6 months and discharge follow-up.

Develop and disseminate a thoroughly documented model with measurable objectives for statewide and national replication and adoption.

About Centerstone

Centerstone is a nonprofit health system specializing in mental health and substance use disorder treatments for people of all ages. Services are available in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, North Carolina, and Tennessee through the operation of outpatient clinics, residential programs, school-based services, telehealth, and an inpatient hospital. Centerstone also offers specialized programs available nationwide for the military community, as well as services for children, including therapeutic foster care. Centerstone’s Institute provides guidance through research and technology, leveraging the best evidence-based practices for use across our communities. Centerstone’s Foundation secures philanthropic resources to support the work and mission of delivering care that changes people’s lives. Learn more by visiting Centerstone.org.

