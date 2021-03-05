WEST FRANKFORT – Centerstone, a national leader in behavioral health care, will host a free, virtual Child Abuse Prevention training on April 7 from 10-11:30 a.m.

As adults, we can make a difference in the life of a child by taking the time to recognize and respond to signs and symptoms associated with child abuse and neglect. This training will provide an overview of the physical and behavioral signs, causes and dynamics associated with abuse, as well as what to do if you suspect a child is being hurt or neglected.

Objectives of this training include:

Identify the signs and symptoms of child abuse and neglect

Provide knowledge regarding the physical and behavioral signs associated with child abuse and neglect

Increase knowledge of risk factors for child abuse and neglect

Discuss causes and dynamics associated with abuse

Discuss strategies for how to address suspected abuse

The presenter of the training will be Amber Anderson, the prevention specialist with Prevent Child Abuse Illinois.

This training has 1.5 hours of continuing education approved for IL LCPC / LPC, IL LCSW / LSW, and IL Nursing (LPN, RN, APN) under IDFPR Professional Counselor CE License No. 197.000263 and IDFPR Nurse CE Sponsor License No. 236.000184.

To register, visit http://bit.ly/040721CAP. For more information, contact Megan Ragan at megan.ragan@centerstone.org or call 1-877-HOPE123 (877-467-3123), ext. 7875.

This training is sponsored by Centerstone’s Trauma, Treatment and Training (CT3) program.

Other CT3 training events in 2021 include:

March 10 – Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs)

March 31 – Secondary Trauma

April 7 – Child Abuse Prevention

April 28 – Stewards of Children

May 26 – The Effects of Domestic Violence on Children

June 30 – ACEs

July 28 – Trauma 101

Aug 25 – Childhood Trauma

Sept 29 – Stewards of Children

Oct 27 – The Effects of Domestic Violence on Children

Nov 10 – Secondary Trauma

Dec 8 – Trauma 101

“CT3’s aim is to increase access to trauma-focused treatment for children, adolescents and their families who have experienced traumatic events, including children and adolescents involved in the juvenile justice system and children of veterans,” said Ragan, CT3 Trauma Training and Care Coordinator.

The counties covered in the CT3 program include Franklin, Jackson, Madison, Perry, Randolph, St. Clair, Union, Washington and Williamson.

CT3 services include:

Direct trauma and treatment services

Therapy

Care management

Professional training and community education

Outreach and engagement

Screening and assessment

Linkages to services and supports

CT3 develops and maintains local capacity to implement trauma-informed practices and provide evidence-based, informed trauma treatment interventions. The goals of the program are:

Establish a community-based, culturally competent, quality, accessible program to provide and increase access to effective trauma focused treatment and services systems for children, adolescents, and their families who witness or experience traumatic events.

Develop a sound infrastructure and increase community capacity to implement trauma-informed services for the focus population.

Improve the health status and outcomes for young children – ages 2 to 9 years old, adolescents – ages 10 to 17 years old, and families as measured at intake, 6 months and discharge follow-up.

Develop and disseminate a thoroughly documented model with measurable objectives for statewide and national replication and adoption.

