ALTON - Centerstone, a national leader in behavioral health care, will host a free webinar entitled Professional Self-Care: Fiercely Guard Your Well Being on Wednesday, November 8 from 10-11 a.m. CT via Zoom. CEUs are available.

So often the mental health provider is left out of the self-care conversation. Many people find themselves feeling burned out and asking “What about me?”. This webinar will provide practical education and guidance about how we, as professionals, can fiercely guard our own well being so that we can serve people with our full selves.

Objectives of the webinar include:

Identify at least two ways that a professional can fall victim to vicarious trauma, secondary traumatic stress and burnout.

Identify the importance of intentional self-care as a professional

Describe components of burnout versus compassion satisfaction.

Identify three or more intentional steps that each participant will take in their personal and professional lives to mediate for the stress associated with our work.

The presenter of the webinar will be Melissa Flint, Psy.D., FT, CCTP. Dr. Flint received both her masters and doctoral degrees in clinical psychology from the Arizona School of Professional Psychology at Argosy University. Dr. Flint serves as a tenured professor in the clinical psychology program at Midwestern University in Glendale, AZ. Her primary area of interest is grief and loss, particularly working with families who have experienced the death of their child/children. Other specialty areas include trauma/abuse and depression, workplace well being and overall quality of life issues.

This training has 1 hour of continuing education approved for IL LCPC / LPC, IL LCSW / LSW, and IL Nursing (LPN, RN, APN) under IDFPR Professional Counselor CE License No. 197.000263 and IDFPR Nurse CE Sponsor License No. 236.000184. Illinois Certification Board continuing education units (CEUs) have been awarded as follows: ICB PROGRAM NUMBER: 20019; 1 CEU approved for for Counselor II, Preventionist II, CARS II, CODP I or II, PCGC II, CCJP II, CRSS I or II, CPRS I or II, MAATP II, CFPP II, CVSS II.

To register, visit Centerstone.org/events. For more information, contact David Mills at David.Mills@Centerstone.org or call 1-877-HOPE123 (877-467-3123).

This training is sponsored by Centerstone’s Building Compassionate Communities (BCC) project and Heritage Behavioral Health Center.

BCC is a multi-year grant Centerstone was awarded in 2019 by the Illinois Children’s Healthcare Foundation (ILCHF). BCC isn’t a standalone program, rather it supplements both clinical and family services programs within Centerstone and the mental health system of support in Franklin, Jackson, Perry, and Williamson counties.

“The foundation of BCC provides our regional system of support with three pillars to strengthen child and family resilience while improving access to healthcare and enhancing overall mental health: networking through collaboration, high quality professional development, and family resource developers,” said Dr. David Mills, Centerstone BCC grant coordinator.

The concept of BCC sprang from the ILCHF grant awarded to Centerstone with the overarching goal of improving the mental health of children and communities throughout Southern Illinois. BCC’s vison is to build compassionate communities by collaborating with regional partners and families to integrate services and create lasting change that directly affects children and families. Community partners in the four-county region involved with BCC include:

Children’s Medical & Mental Health Resource Network

Christopher Rural Health Planning Corporation

Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department

Illinois Department of Children and Family Services

Jackson County Health Department

Parent and Youth Partners

Prevent Child Abuse Illinois

Rainbow Cafe

Redeploy Illinois

Regional Office of Education 21 & School Districts Within

Regional Office of Education 30 & School Districts Within

Shawnee Health Services

Southern Illinois Coalition for Children and Families

Southern Illinois Healthcare

Southern Illinois University School of Medicine

Southern Illinois University System

Southern Region Early Childhood

University of Illinois Extension

“One of the driving goals of BCC is the development of a well-prepared mental health workforce. To that effect, BCC either directly provides or underwrites in collaboration with agencies in our system of support a wide range of professional development for everyone involved in juvenile mental health initiatives from clients to caregivers to caseworkers to clinicians,” said Dr. Mills.

“Additionally, Centerstone can leverage its larger community presence to help all agencies within our system of support to market professional development and networking opportunities they make available, too.”

The backbone of BCC is its Family Resource Developer (FRD) program at Centerstone. FRD’s focus on the family by doing the following at home, at school and in the community:

Delivering peer support through support groups, phone calls, or individual meetings

Providing emotional connection of people who have “been there”

Giving informational and educational support on systems and strategies

Supporting peers in developing positive ways to address their family’s day-to-day needs, as well as their own self-care needs

Helping parents arrange transportation, childcare, etc. when trying to juggle school, doctors’ appointments, sports, extra-curricular activities, budgets, groceries, and family events

FRDs and Centerstone clinical/family services resources, in concert with telehealth or at-home, office, or in-school visits, can help families, regardless of insurance source or diagnosis, with:

Mental health screenings

Mental health services for youth and family members

Juvenile justice system navigation

Special education and individualized education plan (IEP) help

Reducing stereotypes and stigma related to mental health

Preventative care

Access to care

Immediate and long-term needs for families of children impacted by mental health

Peer provided services

Support groups

Parent education groups

For more information about BCC, visit centerstone.org, call 1-877-HOPE123 (877-467-3123) or contact Dr. Mills at David.Mills@Centerstone.org.

