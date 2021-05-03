WEST FRANKFORT – Centerstone, a national leader in behavioral health care, will host a free, virtual Effects of Domestic Violence on Children training on May 26 from 10-11:30 a.m. CEUs are available.

“Living in a home with domestic violence can have a significant impact on a child’s emotional and physical well-being,” said Megan Ragan with Centerstone’s Trauma, Treatment and Training (CT3) program. “More than half of families where a woman is abused, the children are abused as well. This training will provide an overview of the cycle of violence, warning signs that may be exhibited by children, and ways you can help.”

Objectives of the training include:

Increase knowledge of the prevalence of domestic violence and its relation to child abuse

Increase knowledge of the cycle of domestic violence and its effects on children

Increase knowledge of warning signs related to domestic violence and child abuse

Gain skills for identifying a family experiencing domestic violence

Gain insight into what can help can be offered in a domestic violence situation

The presenter of the training will be Amber Anderson with Prevent Child Abuse - Illinois. Anderson has completed at least 250 hours in trainings dedicated to trauma-informed work including trainings on “Paper Tigers,” resiliency, foster care PRIDE trainings, monthly trauma-informed trainings provided by Caritas, and 40 hours of domestic violence education. Anderson has been in her current role as Prevention Specialist with Prevent Child Abuse Illinois since August 2020. While in this role, Amber has delivered approximately 25 hours of training and prevention education to community partners, providers and other stakeholders on topics such as childhood trauma, domestic violence, child sexual abuse prevention, poverty and trauma, and secondary trauma. Prior to this role, Anderson was the Volunteer Coordinator for the Egyptian Area Agency on Aging where she worked closely with PCA-Illinois to train grandparents on issues regarding foster care and childhood trauma. Finally, Anderson has been a foster parent to two young children for two years and has had several short-term placements as well.

This training has 1.5 hours of continuing education approved for IL LCPC / LPC, IL LCSW / LSW, and IL Nursing (LPN, RN, APN) under IDFPR Professional Counselor CE License No. 197.000263 and IDFPR Nurse CE Sponsor License No. 236.000184.

To register, visit http://bit.ly/052621. For more information, contact Megan Ragan at megan.ragan@centerstone.org or call 1-877-HOPE123 (877-467-3123), ext. 7875.

This training is sponsored by the CT3 program.

Other CT3 training events in 2021 include:

June 30 – ACEs

July 28 – Trauma 101

Aug 25 – Childhood Trauma

Sept 29 – Stewards of Children

Oct 27 – The Effects of Domestic Violence on Children

Nov 10 – Secondary Trauma

Dec 8 – Trauma 101

“CT3’s aim is to increase access to trauma-focused treatment for children, adolescents and their families who have experienced traumatic events, including children and adolescents involved in the juvenile justice system and children of veterans,” said Ragan, CT3 Trauma Training and Care Coordinator.

The counties covered in the CT3 program include Franklin, Jackson, Madison, Perry, Randolph, St. Clair, Union, Washington and Williamson.

CT3 services include:

Direct trauma and treatment services

Therapy

Care management

Professional training and community education

Outreach and engagement

Screening and assessment

Linkages to services and supports

CT3 develops and maintains local capacity to implement trauma-informed practices and provide evidence-based, informed trauma treatment interventions. The goals of the program are:

Establish a community-based, culturally competent, quality, accessible program to provide and increase access to effective trauma-focused treatment and services systems for children, adolescents, and their families who witness or experience traumatic events.

Develop a sound infrastructure and increase community capacity to implement trauma-informed services for the focus population.

Improve the health status and outcomes for young children – ages 2 to 9 years old, adolescents – ages 10 to 17 years old, and families as measured at intake, 6 months and discharge follow-up.

Develop and disseminate a thoroughly documented model with measurable objectives for statewide and national replication and adoption.

