CARBONDALE – Centerstone, a national leader in behavioral health care, recently announced it was awarded a $2,706,750 grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) and Center for Substance Abuse Treatment to help treat individuals, specifically adolescents and their families, with substance use disorder (SUD).

“Centerstone is very grateful to be the recipient of this grant,” said John Markley, CEO of Centerstone. “The funds will allow us to implement a comprehensive project to enhance and expand treatment for those with substance use disorder and co-occurring disorder (COD), as well as early intervention and recovery support services, focusing on adolescents, transitional aged youth and their families and primary caregivers.”

Centerstone will receive $541,350 per year for five years from the grant and aims to provide services for 450 adolescents and youth experiencing SUD and COD and their families and caregivers through this five-year project.

“By the end of this year, we will assemble a culturally-competent team of administrators, evaluation staff, and care providers with the background and training in substance use disorder and co-occurring disorder treatment and care for adolescents and transitional-aged youth and their families,” said Stephanie Terry, Clinical Manager for Centerstone.

“Throughout the project period, we will provide an age-appropriate, family-centered, trauma-informed, evidence-based, coordinated and integrated outpatient system of care within a recovery-oriented system of care.”

The project will include the following services targeted at adolescents (ages 12-18), transitional-aged youth (ages 16-25) and their families/caregivers with SUD and COD in Franklin, Jackson, Madison, Perry, St. Clair and Williamson counties:

Outreach and engagement of the targeted population

Early intervention services

Screening and assessment services

Treatment of SUD and COD

Tobacco use counseling and interventions

HIV and viral hepatitis testing and referrals

Recovery housing

Peer and recovery support

Linkages and referrals to other supports

Education and messaging on healthy choices, substance use abstinence, etc.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The needs of this project’s focus population are complex, but through the collaboration with key agencies and organizations in the area and a solid network of partners and stakeholders, we will develop a sound infrastructure to expand, enhance and sustain an integrated continuum of care via a coordinated, multi-system, family-centered approach,” Terry said.

One of the goals for the project is to improve the health and outcomes for adolescents and transitional-aged youth.

“Centerstone delivers care that changes people’s lives, and this project will change lives,” Markley said. “Through the project, we aim to help youth and their families increase abstinence from alcohol, marijuana and other substances; reduce mental health symptomatology; connect with educational, employment and housing supports; reduce criminal and juvenile system involvement; access care and support; reduce tobacco use; and so much more.”

Centerstone will track the evaluation, documentation, process and outcomes in hopes the service model can be duplicated and used statewide and nationwide.

About Centerstone

Centerstone is a not-for-profit health care organization dedicated to delivering care that changes people’s lives. We provide mental health and substance abuse treatment, education and support to communities in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee and additionally offer individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities life skills development, employment and housing services. Nationally, we have specialized programs for service members, veterans and their loved ones, and develop employee assistance programs for businesses of all sizes. Our research institute improves behavioral healthcare through research and technology, and our foundation secures philanthropic resources to support our work. For more information, visit www.centerstone.org.

More like this:

Related Video: