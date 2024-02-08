ALTON - Centerstone has a new webpage where you can go to find out more about their substance use disorder treatment programs.

RecoverWithUs.org allows you to fill out a form to get information about treatment options and more. Krysten Green, a nurse practitioner with Centerstone, explained the different options they have, from withdrawal management to residential treatment, depending on what your needs are.

“Addiction can happen to anybody and I’ve also seen recovery happen to anybody,” Green said. “Lawyers, doctors, nurses, it doesn't matter the walk of life. Everyone can struggle with addiction. But everyone can recover as well.”

Green explained that Centerstone offers withdrawal management options, which allow people to safely detox and receive medical assistance to be as comfortable as possible. They often use medication-assisted treatment (MAT) to make people more comfortable as they go through withdrawal.

While the process is “very individualized,” Green said it usually takes 3–5 days for someone to go through detox. During that time, they will meet with a case manager and a peer support specialist to offer support and make sure they are ready to transition to residential treatment.

Green noted that it is invaluable to have this support during the withdrawal process, and she is “very proud” of the system they have built at Centerstone. This includes more resources for withdrawal management.

“We do our best to get people in here because they’re sick and they’re scared,” Green said. “The reality is that the ERs and hospitals are overloaded, particularly when the pandemic started, and that really pushed us to look at how we could up our game for withdrawal management.”

After withdrawal management, Centerstone will often encourage patients to get into their residential program. This 28-day program combines group therapy, classes, individual therapy and peer support. The program aims to feel more like a retreat than a hospital, and they promote holistic wellness.

“Me as a provider, I have really wanted to focus on treating the whole person, mind and body, getting them back on track,” Green added. “You can’t recover if you don’t work on your physical and mental health as well, and I truly believe that.”

For Green, reassurance and peer support are two of the most important parts of what Centerstone offers when someone is in withdrawal management or residential treatment. There is help for people who struggle with substance use disorders, and Centerstone is one place where people can get that help.

“Addiction can happen to anybody and that’s one of the things I tell them when they come in, because, especially with people that are intoxicated or in withdrawal, they’re sick, they’re scared, they don’t know where to turn. They feel defeated,” Green said. “In the future, my medical director and I, who I’m collaborating with, have big plans to even start doing some hepatitis treatment, hepatitis C treatment, adding more behavioral health services, adding more. We’re hoping to build detox. We’re hoping just to continue on to build and grow and to help people all over the state.”

For more information about Centerstone’s services, visit RecoverWithUs.org or call 1-877-HOPE123.

