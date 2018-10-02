CARBONDALE – Centerstone, a national leader in behavioral health care, announced Anne Tyree, MPA, CFRE as the company’s chief operating officer for Illinois (COO). Tyree will head day-to-day operations to ensure Centerstone grows and maintains operational excellence in across locations in Southern Illinois.

“Anne is a visionary leader whose dedication to Centerstone, its employees and its clients is only matched by her passion for our life saving services,” said John Markley, chief executive officer of Centerstone. “She has a personal connection to our mission and demonstrates that every day.”

Tyree served as chief administrative officer of Centerstone since May 2018, and previously served as vice president of marketing and business development. Tyree has worked with Centerstone and its legacy organizations for more than 16 years and has over 25 years of experience consulting with, managing and growing not for profit organizations. Her prior roles have included overseeing financial and administrative operations for the legacy organization, in addition to developing and implementing large scale service initiatives and facilities development.

“Anne brings a wealth of knowledge to this role and I am confident that she will provide the leadership, management and vision necessary to support Centerstone’s clinical and operational goals,” Markley said.

Tyree has a master’s of public administration focused in health care administration from American Public University System and a bachelor’s in English from the University of Illinois at Chicago. Tyree has 20 years’ experience as a Certified Fund Raising Executive, having earned the certification from CFRE International. She is a resident of rural Jersey County, Illinois.

“I am honored to be chosen for the position,” said Tyree. “Centerstone’s behavioral health, early childhood, vocational and residential services not only improve the quality of life for our clients, but they also reduce overall health care costs. My goal is to see Centerstone as the provider of choice for these services in Southern Illinois.”

Centerstone is one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit providers of community-based behavioral health care, offering a full range of mental health services, substance abuse treatment and intellectual and developmental disabilities services in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee. Centerstone Illinois is a growing, $45 million entity in the Southern and Metro-East areas of Illinois, with a broad array of service lines and 650 staff members. Annually the organization serves over 12,000 adults, children and families across eight counties.

About Centerstone

Centerstone is a not-for-profit health care organization dedicated to delivering care that changes people’s lives. We provide mental health and substance abuse treatment, education and support to communities in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee and additionally offer individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities life skills development, employment and housing services. Nationally, we have specialized programs for service members, veterans and their loved ones, and develop employee assistance programs for businesses of all sizes. Our research institute improves behavioral healthcare through research and technology, and our foundation secures philanthropic resources to support our work. For more information, visit www.centerstone.org.

